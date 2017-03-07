Register
18:38 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    Cavusoglu Slams Netherlands for Postponing His Visit Ahead of Referendum Rally

    © Sputnik/ Fuad Safarov
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 2630

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu labeled on Tuesday Amsterdam's decision to postpone his visit a few days ahead of holding Turkish pro-referendum rally for Turkish nationals residing in the Netherlands as "unacceptable."

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
    © Sputnik/ Fuad Safarov
    Turkish FM's Plans to Visit Germany Valid Despite Row Over Rally Ban, Erdogan's Comment
    ANKARA (Sputnik) – On Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders expressed objections to conducting rallies by the Turkish ministers on Dutch soil and informed Ankara of Amsterdam’s stance.

    "They say the situation is complicated for them and it will be better if the visit is delayed… But they firstly made a populist post in a social network … and then they secretly informed us on the situation. Such behavior does not fit allies and partners. Of course, we consider such behavior unacceptable," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

    Cavusoglu added that Ankara would have understood Amsterdam in case it had informed the Turkish side on the complicated situation by phone in a civilized way.

    On the one hand, the Dutch authorities claimed Cavusoglu could not pay a visit to Turkey, on the other hand, they secretly informed the Turkish side that in case Cavusoglu visited the Netherlands, it would benefit Dutch Freedom Party head Geert Wilders, Cavusoglu specified.

    On Saturday, Cavusoglu defied a Dutch ban on Turkish pro-referendum rally in Rotterdam, after Dutch authorities described the demonstration, reportedly planned for March 11, as unacceptable.

    The Turkish referendum on constitutional amendments, that would give more powers to the president, will take place on April 16 and Ankara is seeking support of Turkish nationals living abroad who have the right to vote in the referendum. Last week two German cities withdrew their permissions for Turkish rallies that were to be addressed by Turkish justice and economy ministers.

    Related:

    Merkel Lashes Out At Erdogan Over Comparing Germany's Rally Bans With Nazism
    Turkish, German Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Rally Ban Row
    Turkish Foreign Minister Defies Dutch Ban on Rotterdam Rally
    Tags:
    rally, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Netherlands, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok