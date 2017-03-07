Cavusoglu Slams Netherlands for Postponing His Visit Ahead of Referendum Rally

ANKARA (Sputnik) – On Monday, Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders expressed objections to conducting rallies by the Turkish ministers on Dutch soil and informed Ankara of Amsterdam’s stance.

"They say the situation is complicated for them and it will be better if the visit is delayed… But they firstly made a populist post in a social network … and then they secretly informed us on the situation. Such behavior does not fit allies and partners. Of course, we consider such behavior unacceptable," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Cavusoglu added that Ankara would have understood Amsterdam in case it had informed the Turkish side on the complicated situation by phone in a civilized way.

On the one hand, the Dutch authorities claimed Cavusoglu could not pay a visit to Turkey, on the other hand, they secretly informed the Turkish side that in case Cavusoglu visited the Netherlands, it would benefit Dutch Freedom Party head Geert Wilders, Cavusoglu specified.

On Saturday, Cavusoglu defied a Dutch ban on Turkish pro-referendum rally in Rotterdam, after Dutch authorities described the demonstration, reportedly planned for March 11, as unacceptable.

The Turkish referendum on constitutional amendments, that would give more powers to the president, will take place on April 16 and Ankara is seeking support of Turkish nationals living abroad who have the right to vote in the referendum. Last week two German cities withdrew their permissions for Turkish rallies that were to be addressed by Turkish justice and economy ministers.