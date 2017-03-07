Register
18:38 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.

    What to Expect From UK Foreign Secretary Johnson's Visit to Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez/
    Politics
    Get short URL
    645117

    Recently, London announced that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will visit Moscow for talks in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the British Foreign Office noted that the visit would not mean a "return to business as usual."

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, central England, on October 2, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ Adrian Dennis
    Johnson Ahead of Visit to Moscow: 'We're Not in a New Cold War With Russia'
    Talks will focus on the UK-Russia relations and urgent global issues, such as the conflict in Ukraine and Syria, where London said it had significant differences with Moscow and emphasized it would continue to engage with Russia where it was in the UK’s interest.

    "Point number one is to get that message across to the Russians. They've got to change, they've got to show that they could be trusted again. It is very, very important. But it is also important to stress that we are not in a new cold war with Russia. Neither the United Kingdom, nor our friends in the rest of the European Union, nor in Washington has any appetite for a new cold war," Johnson commented on the agenda of his upcoming trip.

    This remark was especially notable taking into account the fact that former Prime Minister David Cameron made a series of harsh statements on Russia. In particular, commenting on the results of the Brexit vote, he said that the Russian government and Daesh "might be happy."

    Union flags displayed on a tourist stall, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing the bell know as Big Ben, in London, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Asset-Freezing Bill: Great Britain 'Makes a New Move' in Sanctions War on Russia
    In January, Johnson made a statement on Syria which was regarded by many commentators and experts as a timid attempt to normalize relations with Moscow. He admitted that Syrian President Bashar Assad should be allowed to run for re-election in the event of progress in the Syrian settlement.

    "It is our view that Bashar al-Assad should go, it’s been our longstanding position. But we are open-minded about how that happens and the timescale on which that happens," Johnson said.

    Dialogue With Russia on the Agenda

    Russian Embassy in London
    © Wikipedia/ Kevin Thompson
    Russian Embassy in London Welcomes UK Parliament's Attention to Bilateral Ties
    Recently, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK House of Commons issued a report on London’s relations with Moscow, arguing that "it is shortsighted not to engage with Russia – however uncomfortable such conversations might be."

    The report contained recommendations for British diplomats on relations with Russia.

    London should "clarify what the UK wants to achieve in its bilateral engagement with Russia. This should involve dialogue on specific issues, such as counter-terrorism, cybersecurity or aviation security, in order to establish both points of agreement and points of difference," the document read.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Many Western Partners Show Understanding of Russia's Position - Lavrov
    London-Moscow cooperation against terrorism has been suspended since the beginning of the crisis in eastern Ukraine in 2014. In 2014, the UK refused to provide Russia with information about Daesh militants’ locations in Syria.

    In addition, the report called to significantly improve British diplomats’ knowledge of Russia.

    "This should involve engaging with think-tanks and universities that study Russia, recruiting and training FCO [Foreign & Commonwealth Office] Russia specialists and developing Russian language skills," the document read.

    No Business as Usual

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met British Prime Minister Theresa May in September during the G20 summit in China. The talks focused on security issues and terrorism and very productive to a certain extent. At the same time, the sides pointed to a downward trend in trade and investment relations.

    As a result of the meeting, a British government spokesperson said that "it could not be business as usual" but London would seek to cooperate with Russia on a number of crucial issues, especially regarding the security of the British people.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 27, 201
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump on Putin: 'I Hope We Have a Fantastic Relationship' (VIDEO)
    Thus, it is likely that London and Moscow will try to establish intelligence and security contacts, which is far from full-fledged cooperation though.
    In this context, it is interesting to witness an indirect dispute between May and Johnson about Russia and a new Cold War. In January, the prime minister visited the United States and spoke before the leadership of the Republican Party.

    "There is nothing inevitable about conflict between Russia and the West. And nothing unavoidable about retreating to the days of the Cold War. But we should engage with Russia from a position of strength," May said.

    Meanwhile, prior to his visit to Russia, Johnson shrugged off any new Cold War talk.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary Johnson to Come to Moscow for High-Level Talks
    Johnson Met Blair Twice Since July Despite Harsh Criticism
    'Folly' for UK, US to Further Demonize Russia, Pushing it Into Corner - Johnson
    UN Must Get Access to Syria’s Aleppo, Britain's Boris Johnson Says
    Tags:
    tensions, dialogue, talks, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Boris the clown , embarrassing as ever , thought maybe he resigned or got fired haven't heard any of his retarded comments for awhile
    • Reply
      John Twining
      Boris was great fun and very eloquent as a motoring journalist. But now, oh dear God.
    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      Now, if the UK can get all of this done without BOJO ever opening his mouth. I would expect that if the Russians will ever understand this guy, they will all have to be wearing bib overalls. They can refer to this meeting as "gaffes and laughs", a reminder of the days of "HEE HAW!"
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok