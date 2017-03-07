Register
    Isaac Herzog, a newly elected leader of the Labor Party gestures during an interview in his office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013

    Israeli Opposition to Resume Talks With Russia on Syrian Crisis Settlement

    Politics
    Israeli opposition will resume dialogue with Russian parliamentarians on the Syrian crisis regulation, Isaac Herzog, the leader of Israel's Zionist Union center-left opposition party, said Tuesday.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    Israeli Opposition Leader Herzog to Meet Lavrov for Middle East Talks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also noted the high level of understanding of the Middle East policy mechanisms by the members of the Russian parliament.

    "We will resume discussions on issues concerning the Middle East and such countries as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Yemen and, of course, primarily, Syria," Herzog said.

    "We will continue discussing with you these issues and the position of Israel in the light of what has been happening," Herzog added.

    The Israeli oppositional leader came to Moscow at the invitation of the Chairman of the Russian lower house of parliament's international affairs committee Leonid Slutsky. Herzog said ahead of the visit that he planned to discuss with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov the efforts that had been undertaken for the reestablishment of the Middle East peace process, as well as the future possibilities in this sphere.

    The military crisis in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been raging since 2011. Russia alongside Turkey has been the guarantor of the nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime introduced on December 30, 2016.

    crisis, Isaac Herzog, Syria, Israel
