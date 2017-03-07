Turkey Making Efforts for Coordination With Russia, US, Iran in Syria - PM

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Russia Not Opposing Turkey's Request for FBI Assistance in Envoy Murder Case

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Ankara is trying to do its best to establish coordination with Russia, the United States and Iran to resolve the Syrian crisis, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are many countries in our region, and good coordination… is required to clear it of different terrorist organizations, otherwise there is a risk of unwanted clashes… Terrorists are… our common enemy, common threat, and a factor that hinders the settlement of the Syrian crisis and stability in the country," Yildirim said.

"So coordination between all interested countries — Iran, Russia, the United States — should be close. As Turkey, we try to make every effort to achieve that," he said.