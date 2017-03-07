Turkey Making Efforts for Coordination With Russia, US, Iran in Syria - PM

"There are many countries in our region, and good coordination… is required to clear it of different terrorist organizations, otherwise there is a risk of unwanted clashes… Terrorists are… our common enemy, common threat, and a factor that hinders the settlement of the Syrian crisis and stability in the country," Yildirim said.
"So coordination between all interested countries — Iran, Russia, the United States — should be close. As Turkey, we try to make every effort to achieve that," he said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)