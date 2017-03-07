Fillon Widens Possible Gap With Le Pen in Run-Off Election to 16%

© REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol France's Fillon Vows to Continue Presidential Race Amid Penelopegate Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – In case Fillon and Le Pen enter the May run-off elections, they are projected to gain 58 percent and 42 percent of votes, respectively, the poll by OpinionWay showed. According to the Monday forecast, the nominees were likely to get 56 percent and 44 percent.

The survey also showed that voting intention figures for Le Pen and independent candidate Emmanuel Macron have not been subject to any change, in case the two candidates compete in the second election round. Namely, Le Pen is likely to secure 40 percent and Macron is projected to win with 60 percent.

Fillon lost much of public support due to the fake job scandal that broke out in late January around his wife allegedly having been paid from state funds for jobs she did not actually do. A poll earlier in March showed that over two-thirds of French voters wanted Fillon to withdraw from the presidential race, however, he ruled out pulling out.