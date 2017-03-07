Syrian Minister Praises Russia's Fight Against Terror

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian minister also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Valentina Matvienko, the Russian upper chamber speaker, for the humanitarian and military aid that Russia is providing to Syria.

"Russia is not like the European countries that only talk, Russia is… fights and counteracts terrorism and our nation understands it and supports any assistance provided by Russia," the minister said at a meeting with Russian upper house Deputy Chair Ilyas Umakhanov.

Earlier on Monday, Russian senior lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said that Russia's presence in Syria was aimed at ensuring national security and fighting terrorism without providing support to any particular side to the Syrian conflict.

Russia launched its aerial operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of President Bashar Assad. While targeting terrorist organizations, Russia also provides Syrian civilians with humanitarian aid, helps demine liberated areas, as well as monitor the Syrian ceasefire regime.