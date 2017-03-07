Turkish FM's Plans to Visit Germany Valid Despite Row Over Rally Ban

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On Monday, Hamburg canceled Tuesday’s appearance of the Turkish foreign minister at a pre-referendum campaign rally over fire safety issues of the venue.

"It’s a system of pressure. They make owners of hotels and venues to cancel the arrangements. They tried to revoke the license of the wedding salon in Hamburg. I will go. No one will stop me," Cavusoglu said, as cited by the CNN Turk channel.

On March 2, the authorities of the German city of Gaggenau revoked permission for a pre-referendum rally where Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag was set to address the Turkish community in the country. Another event in Cologne, where Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was expected to speak on March 5, was also canceled amid security concerns.

On March 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compared German authorities with Nazis for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on German soil. The German government condemned the remarks as unacceptable, unjustifiable and uncalled-for.

Erdogan has been seeking Turkish expats' support of a constitutional change that will give him greater powers. The referendum on the amendment is scheduled for April 16.