Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria, Cooperation in Anti-Terror Fight - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Erdogan will visit Russia on March 10 at Putin's invitation to attend the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council.

"There are also plans to exchange views on urgent aspects of regional problems, first of all, regarding the prospects for further cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the fight against international terrorism and the settlement of the Syrian crisis," the statement said.

The leaders also plan to discuss the construction of the Turkish nuclear power plant Akkuyu and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.