Russia Could Withdraw From START Because of US THAAD Deployment in S Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Parts of the THAAD system were delivered on Monday to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 43 miles south of Seoul, South Korean media cited the Defense Ministry as saying Tuesday.

"This deployment is a violation of the balance mentioned in the New START treaty. This deployment of missile defense is one of the conditions for Russia's withdrawal from the treaty, as prescribed in the text," Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, said.

Russia will deal with the challenge of a US missile defense deployment in South Korea, Ozerov told Sputnik, forecasting a draft of response measures by the military.

"This is another challenge to Russia, and we will deal with this challenge," Viktor Ozerov said.

Ozerov promised that "the General Staff will conduct an analysis, draw conclusions, and present to the leadership of the country proposals for response measures."

