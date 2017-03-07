Register
    The US Army's Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor, coming soon to South Korea.

    Russia Could Withdraw From START Because of US THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    © Flickr/ Mark Holloway
    US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea violates the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and serves as one of the factors toward Russia's withdrawal from it, a senior Russian senator told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Parts of the THAAD system were delivered on Monday to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 43 miles south of Seoul, South Korean media cited the Defense Ministry as saying Tuesday.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    US Deploys THAAD System in South Korea

    "This deployment is a violation of the balance mentioned in the New START treaty. This deployment of missile defense is one of the conditions for Russia's withdrawal from the treaty, as prescribed in the text," Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, said.

    Russia will deal with the challenge of a US missile defense deployment in South Korea, Ozerov told Sputnik, forecasting a draft of response measures by the military.

    "This is another challenge to Russia, and we will deal with this challenge," Viktor Ozerov said.

    Ozerov promised that "the General Staff will conduct an analysis, draw conclusions, and present to the leadership of the country proposals for response measures."

    The United States has reportedly started the process of deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea. The country's defense ministry was quoted as saying that parts of the system were delivered on Monday to the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 43 miles south of Seoul.

    Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), Viktor Ozerov, South Korea, United States, Russia
