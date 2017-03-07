Malaysia Prime Minister Summons Emergency Meeting Amid N Korea Diplomatic Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pyongyang has temporarily banned Malaysian nationals from leaving North Korea over a dispute in the investigation of the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Razak condemned the "abhorrent" step as "in total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms."

Kuala Lumpur responded in kind Tuesday, with the Home Ministry reportedly issuing a directive prohibiting North Korean diplomatic staff from leaving the country.

Later on Tuesday, media reported that Malaysian police considered that the suspects of the murder fled to the building of the North Korean embassy and sealed the diplomatic mission.

Kim Jong Nam was allegedly killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. Following the murder, Malaysian police detained three people, including a North Korean national, and the two states declared ambassadors personae non grata.