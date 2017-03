TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump agreed to hold talks in the 2+2 format between the foreign and defense ministries in the near future, media reported Tuesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the sides came to such an agreement amid recent missile launches by North Korea.

Earlier in the day, Abe and Trump held a telephone conversation regarding launches of four ballistic missiles by Pyongyang, three of which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.