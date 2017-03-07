Trump, Abe to Hold Phone Conversation Over North Korea Missile Launch

Earlier on Monday, the US Department of Defense confirmed that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles, and three landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, triggering a negative reaction from Tokyo and its allies.
Abe told reporters that he did not rule out further North Korean provocations, against which the Japanese government should collaborate with its closest allies, the report read. The prime minister noted that Japan is now seeking information on how high and far the projectiles went by sharing information with the US and South Korean militaries.
The North Korean government has not commented on the missile tests.
