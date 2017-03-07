UN Secretary-General: North Korea Missile Launches Undermine Regional Stability

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the recent missile launches by North Korea that violate Security Council resolutions and undermine regional stability, UN Secretary-General Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General condemns the reported firing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," the release stated on Monday. "Such actions violate Security Council resolutions and seriously undermine regional peace and stability."

Guterres renewed his call for the North Korean leadership to refrain from further provocations and fully abide by its international obligations.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles, and three landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, triggering a negative reaction from Tokyo and its allies.