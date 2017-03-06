Putin’s Spokesman Warns US Media ‘Hysteria’ Hurts US-Russia Ties

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Claims by US officials and media that Russia meddled in the US affairs have damaged the US-Russian relations, the Russian president’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
Peskov denied the allegations of Russians hacking Democratic Party servers, in a comment to the US broadcaster CNN, saying "hysteria in official Washington and in the American media" was harmful to their bilateral ties.
Claims by US officials and media that Russia meddled in the US affairs have damaged the US-Russian relations, the Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.
double bonus
Well, let's hope not, as that seems to be their primary goal.
If you want to problem solve, there are two parts to the media attack.
The main one is someone with large ownership influence [monopoly power] over the US media is slanting all the coverage severely against Russia; in every possible way. And doing it falsely, with clever deception.
Some people try to pretend like certain US Officials are just "using" the media, giving them leaks to try to discredit President Trump. But, that isn't enough.
The media could report these things, in a neutral manner; but instead they
are presenting it in the most manipulatively negative way, possible.
Trump can eventually replace the Obama staff in the intelligence agencies, and nullify their influence; but this negative US Corporate Media influence is the real problem? That will continue; and has to be investigated for its source?
When did all this anti-Russia stuff start? It happened shortly after Obama got re-elected in 2012. It could either have been as a result of Edward Snowden in 2013, or the Ukraine Coup in 2014.
The problem is that the Ukraine argument is invalid at its core, because anyone with even the slightest understanding of history there, knows Crimea was mostly Russian; it was just temporarily handed over to Ukraine in 1954, and really should have gone back to Russia in 1991; they just sort of "ignored" it.
But, when it comes to saving the Sevastopol Naval Base from a US financed occupation and takeover; Russia is every bit in its right to defend the Crimean people. Then, you look at what happened in Donetsk and Lugansk; and have
to say this is all an obviously "false" issue.
However, people who don't really care about Russia or Ukraine, are spoon-fed this message from the US Media that is totally false and impossible to defend against the facts. So, Ukraine seems to be an artificial issue, from the beginning.
However, the Edward Snowden issue is not really artificial; and it seems almost like the US or whatever Western Central Bankers just created the whole Ukraine thing out of thin air, just because they are upset at Russia for granting Snowden asylum on 08/01/2013. That's the only explanation that seems to make sense at its core? So much for causing 600,000 to 1 million to flee their homes, over that?