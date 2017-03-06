Italy's Lega Nord Leader Discusses Russia-Italy Ties, Int'l Agenda With Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Salvini arrived in Moscow on a one-day visit earlier in the day. Savoini has accompanied the Lega Nord leader during his trip.

"Matteo Salvini held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier today. It was very productive… They discussed the geopolitical situation in the world, which is moving towards establishing a multi-polar world order and aspects of our bilateral cooperation," Savoini, the head of the Lombardia Russia Cultural Association, said.

Earlier on Monday, Salvini signed a cooperation agreement between Lega Nord and the United Russia party.

Lega Nord is a northern Italian regionalist party which supports broader autonomy for the Padania region. The party is represented in the Italian parliament and has been a longtime ally of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. The party also supports better relations with Russia and has called for Italy to lift EU anti-Russian sanctions.