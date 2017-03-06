Merkel Lashes Out At Erdogan Over Comparing Germany's Rally Bans With Nazism

© REUTERS/ Yasin Bulbul/Presidential Palace Erdogan Compares German Authorities With Nazis

MOSCOW, March 6 (Sputnik) — Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned bans on Turkish government’s campaign rallies in Germany over the weekend, saying he thought Nazism was over in Germany, but it actually survived. Berlin commented on the statement, saying that such a comparison is unacceptable

"Chancellor Merkel rejected the Nazi comparison made by the Turkish president as uncalled-for and unjustifiable. It is all the more sad because it belittles the endless suffering of Nazi victims," the statement read.

Erdogan has been seeking Turkish expats' support of a constitutional change that will give him greater powers. The referendum on the amendment is scheduled for April 16. The gatherings were to be addressed by Turkish ministers but got cancelled.

The Netherlands soon followed suit, angering Ankara.