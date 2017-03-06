Russia Calls for Restraint After North Korea's New Missile Launch

"In the current conditions we are urging all parties involved to show restraint and seriously consider the negative consequences of further escalation for the regional security and stability," the statement said.
It said Russia was calling to boost efforts to solve the situation on the Korean Peninsula by political and diplomatic means.
Earlier in the day, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles, three of them landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, triggering negative reaction of Tokyo and its allies. The launch took place less than a week after joint US-South Korean military exercises in the region, which Pyongyang considered to be a preparation for an invasion.
The EU states, in particular France and Spain, as well as the United Kingdom China, Japan and South Korea expressed concern over the launch.
The previous missile launch by North Korea took place on February 12.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Kim Jong Un has the biggest middle finger in the entire world!
Kim Kyu-Un