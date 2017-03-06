German Parties Spread Anti-Turkish Rhetoric 'to Gain Support in 2017 Election'

According to the politician, German authorities follow anti-Turkish rhetoric to get more support in the upcoming parliamentary election.

The German federal elections will elect the members of the Bundestag in Germany in September 2017.

"Currently, there are two centrist parties — the center-left Social Democrats and the center-right Christian Democrats, and there is also a far-right party, called Alternative for Germany.Far-right, nationalist rhetoric is now gaining popularity in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium and other European countries. And centrist parties, instead of resisting this dangerous trend, act in the same way, hoping to receive support in the election through anti-Turkish sentiment and rhetoric. Ultimately, these trends are a sign of a soon end of Europe," the politician told Sputnik Turkey.

© AP Photo/ Turkey Accuses Germany of Aiding Its Enemies

On March 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew a parallel between the German authorities and Nazis criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara's campaign rallies on German soil ahead of a crucial vote on the constitutional reform. The statement caused shock in German political circles that called it "unbelievable and unacceptable."

The statement came a few days after two German cities withdrew their permissions for Turkish rallies that were to be addressed by Turkish justice and economy ministers. By organizing the public campaign, Ankara was seeking to gain support of its large expat community in Germany for a constitutional reform in Turkey.

Although several Turkish politicians claimed that the decision by the German authorities to cancel the rally might be explained by its desire to influence the outcome of the upcoming referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey, Kuzu believes that gaining support for its own election is a more likely option.

"Here we are not talking about Germany imposing restrictions on Turkish politicians in an attempt to somehow influence the outcome of the referendum on constitutional changes in Turkey. I think that the motivation is different," the politician concluded.

© REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer Germany Refuses to Share Intelligence With Turkey, Fearing Its Use Against Kurds

The planned constitutional reform in Turkey has been widely criticized by numerous experts and the country's opposition, as it would empower Erdogan and make his authority almost unlimited.

In particular, opposition parties have voiced concerns that centralizing power in the hands of the president will stifle debate and multi-party politics in the country, turning Turkey into an effective one-man dictatorship.