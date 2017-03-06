Iran Denies Running 'Terror Cell' in Bahrain, Slams Accusations as 'Blame Game'

© Flickr/ Al Jazeera English Bahrain Discovers 'Terrorist Cell' Allegedly Planning to Kill Security Forces Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Bahraini authorities claimed last Saturday they had cracked down on a terrorist group who allegedly received training in Iran. A total of 25 people were arrested.

Bahrain has frequently accused Iran of supporting insurgency in the Shiite-majority country, which has seen six years of Arab Spring-inspired uprisings against the Sunni royal family. Many protesters and members of political opposition have been jailed on terror charges.

"It is obvious that playing a blame game is the common method of all suppressing systems which have problems with their people but this method never helps soothe the crises," Bahram Qassemi said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

In January, Iran harshly criticized Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Khalifa for calling Iran a security threat. Tehran's relations with the Gulf states, including Bahrain, were impacted by Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In 1981, Bahrain experienced a failed coup, which the country's government claimed to have been orchestrated by a Shiite organization with links to Iran.