China Opposes US Report on Human Rights Violations in Country - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices by the US Department of State include information about approximately 200 countries. In its report on China, the United States criticized the human rights violations in the country.

"Part of the report, especially the one mentioning China, ignores facts and is full of prejudice. We oppose this information and have made a representation to the US side," Geng said.

According to Geng, China’s government pays great attention to protecting human rights in the country.

The spokesman also noted that since the economic reform started in 1978, the country has reached significant achievements in the human rights sphere. He called on the United States to impartially consider the human rights situation in China and stop meddling in China’s internal affairs, using human rights as a pretext for it.

The relations between China and the United States became tense after US President Donald Trump had taken office in January over his communications with Taiwan, the independence of which is not recognized by China, as well as Trump's criticism on various issues including China’s military buildup in the South China Sea.