BERLIN (Sputnik) – Relations between Berlin and Ankara experience serious tensions and require normalization, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.

“The relations are very strained and our task is to normalize them,” Gabriel told reporters in Brussels.

On March 5, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew parallel between the German authorities and Nazis criticizing Berlin for banning Ankara’s campaign rallies on German soil ahead of a crucial vote on the constitutional reform.

Two cities in Germany withdrew last week their permissions for Turkish rallies that were to be addressed by Turkish justice and economy ministers. Ankara is seeking support of its large expat community in Germany for a constitutional change that would give more powers to Erdogan, including granting the president the ability to appoint some top judges and declare a state of emergency.

The Turkish referendum on constitutional amendments will take place on April 16.