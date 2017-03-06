Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Syria at Upcoming Meeting - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss Syrian settlement during their upcoming meeting at the end of the week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"Turkey is a close partner of both Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation. Another Russia-Turkey summit at the level of presidents will take place in the near future. We will be talking about different areas of our interaction… including foreign policy cooperation, first of all to promote the settlement of the Syrian crisis through the implementation of our joint initiative," Lavrov said after talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Moscow.