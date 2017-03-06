Register
15:20 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson delivers a speech on the first day of the Conservative party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, central England, on October 2, 2016.

    Johnson Ahead of Visit to Moscow: 'We're Not in a New Cold War With Russia'

    © AFP 2016/ Adrian Dennis
    Politics
    Get short URL
    417362

    Neither Washington nor Brussels or London are seeking an escalation of tensions between Russia and the Western countries that could be classified as a new Cold War, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Monday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Johnson's spokeswoman said that the UK foreign secretary is planning to come to Moscow in the coming weeks to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    The talks of the two ministers are expected to focus on a number of international issues, including the crises in Ukraine and Syria.

    "Point number one is to get that message across to the Russians. They've got to change, they've got to show that they could be trusted again. It is very, very important. But it is also important to stress that we are not in a new cold war with Russia. Neither the United Kingdom, nor our friends in the rest of the European Union, nor in Washington has any appetite for a new cold war," Johnson told reporters, speaking about the agenda of his upcoming visit to Moscow.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez/
    'Not Return to Business as Usual': UK Foreign Secretary Johnson to Come to Moscow for High-Level Talks
    He added that it was vital to make attempts to cooperate with Russians and to understand their stance.

    On Thursday, the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) of the UK House of Commons released a report about London's relations with Moscow. The lawmakers said that it was necessary to start a dialogue with Russia in a number of spheres, such as fight against terrorism, stressing that two nation should mend ties between them. At the same time, FAC considered that the United Kingdom should maintain pressure on Russia over the situation in Syria and the Crimean issue.

    Related:

    UK Foreign Secretary Johnson to Come to Moscow for High-Level Talks
    Johnson Met Blair Twice Since July Despite Harsh Criticism
    Johnson Slams Blair Over 'Insulting Intelligence of Electorate' Who Chose Brexit
    Johnson Urged to Continue Arms Sales to Saudis After Yemen Funeral Strike
    Tags:
    Cold War, Boris Johnson, Russia, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mishka Kyiv
      What Johnson said was that russia was up to no good. And that he would give russians instructions on how to live in a more civilised way.
    • Reply
      avatar
      stevenrobertchurchill
      Nothing will be gained by this meeting, except Lavrov having a good laugh.
    • Reply
      Rick Sanchez
      Just another stunt so that the West can say they tried talking to the Russians...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Ghost Writer
    My Heart Is an Animal: Surrealistic Images Reveal Beauty in Unconventional Way
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok