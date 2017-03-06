Johnson Ahead of Visit to Moscow: 'We're Not in a New Cold War With Russia'

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Johnson's spokeswoman said that the UK foreign secretary is planning to come to Moscow in the coming weeks to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The talks of the two ministers are expected to focus on a number of international issues, including the crises in Ukraine and Syria.

"Point number one is to get that message across to the Russians. They've got to change, they've got to show that they could be trusted again. It is very, very important. But it is also important to stress that we are not in a new cold war with Russia. Neither the United Kingdom, nor our friends in the rest of the European Union, nor in Washington has any appetite for a new cold war," Johnson told reporters, speaking about the agenda of his upcoming visit to Moscow.

He added that it was vital to make attempts to cooperate with Russians and to understand their stance.

On Thursday, the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) of the UK House of Commons released a report about London's relations with Moscow. The lawmakers said that it was necessary to start a dialogue with Russia in a number of spheres, such as fight against terrorism, stressing that two nation should mend ties between them. At the same time, FAC considered that the United Kingdom should maintain pressure on Russia over the situation in Syria and the Crimean issue.