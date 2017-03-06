Netanyahu to Face Forth Questioning in Corruption Probe on Monday

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The questioning will be focused on two major cases, the Haaretz reported.
Netanyahu is also expected to respond to his wife’s testimony, which discorded with his previous statements, in particular concerning Case 1000, the Haaretz reported, citing a police source.
The probe has lingered due to Netanyahu’s frequent trips abroad. The police said the questioning may be repeated if the testimony is not sufficient, according to the newspaper.
The prime minister and his wife Sara denied any wrongdoing.
All comments
Show new comments (0)