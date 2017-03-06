Kazakhstan FM Says Meeting on Syria Could Take Place in Astana on March 14-15

“Guarantor countries continue to hold consultations on the timing of talks on the Syrian settlement in Astana, provisionally, March 14-15 is the date, which has been announced in Geneva, it remains the same,” Abdrakhmanov told journalists.
He added that during the talks in Geneva, the guarantor states had been informed about concerns of Syrian opposition representatives on a number of questions, including the implementation of the ceasefire regime and the release of war prisoners.
The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions concluded on March 3. The next round of the talks will most likely take place later in March, according to UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura.
All comments
Show new comments (0)