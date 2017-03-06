Register
06:14 GMT +306 March 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 14, 2017.

    Pyongyang Attacks South Korean Foreign Minister Over Calls to Penalize North

    © REUTERS/ Lim Se-young/News1
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 4220

    North Korea on Sunday hit out at South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, who called for his northern neighbor’s leadership to be punished for its alleged involvement in the murder of its ruler’s exiled half-brother.

    File photo, a North Korea's mock Scud-B missile, center, stands among South Korean missiles displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon, File
    Pyongyang Fires Four Projectiles Into East Sea Amid Seoul-Washington War Games
    As Yun addressed the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last week on Monday, he urged the organization to take action against the regime, claiming that it was responsible for the extrajudicial killings of Kim Jong-nam and many high-ranked North Korean officials.

    On the next day, in a speech before the UN-backed Conference on Disarmament, the minister accused Pyongyang of using the internationally banned VX nerve agent to carry out the assassination. He claimed that North Korea produced and stockpiled various chemical weapons and proposed stripping the state of its UN membership

    The North's propaganda website, Uriminzokkiri, attacked Yun over his speech, dubbing it "psychotic slander."

    "It is a groundless slander and fabrication. Those who are plotting biochemical warfare and posing biochemical weapons threats on us is none other than the US and the South Korean puppet regime," the website wrote.

    "[South Korea] may be forced to pay its price and Yun Byung-se and its conservative puppet group will see its fate doomed soon."

    A view from South Korea towards North Korea in the Joint Security Area at Panmunjom. North and South Korean military personnel, as well as a single US soldier, are shown
    © Photo: Driedprawns
    South Korea Quadruples Cash Rewards for North Korean Defectors
    Kim Jong-nam, 45-year old half-brother to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was allegedly murdered at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13 by two women who were caught on CCTV smearing the man's face with a cloth 20 minutes before he died from a seizure.The women say they were only told they were playing a harmless prank.

    According to local police, swabs of Kim's face revealed traces of VX nerve agent, which is classed as a weapon of mass destruction.

    After North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol said that North Korea "couldn't trust" the investigation and refused to apologize for this and other inflammatory statements, Malaysia declared the diplomat persona non grata and gave him 48 hours to leave the country.

    "I think we have given a clear message to the North Korean government that we are serious about solving this problem and we do not want [the investigation] to be manipulated,'' Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was quoted as saying Sunday by Malaysian national news agency Bernama.

    Pyongyang has denied any role in the assassination and denies stockpiling chemical weapons.    

    Related:

    US Waging Secret Cyber, Electronic War on North Korea’s Missile Program
    Is Trump Planning to Use Military Force Against North Korea?
    South Korea’s Acting President Vows to Get Tough on North Amid Escalation
    Tags:
    assassination, UN, Kim Jong-un, Malaysia, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok