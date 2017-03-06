Turkish, German Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Call Amid Rally Ban Row

On Thursday, the authorities of Germany’s southwest city of Gaggenau withdrew the permission for Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag to address locally residing Turkish citizens, citing overcrowding concerns. Another event in Cologne, where Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was expected to speak on Sunday, was also canceled amid security concerns.
Ankara is seeking support of its large expat community in Germany for a constitutional change that would expand powers of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
