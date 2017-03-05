De Mistura Accused of Being Biased Against Syria's Hmeymim Opposition Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The fourth round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva wrapped up on Friday, with the sides agreeing on several "baskets" of issues to be addressed during the next round. On the opposition side, the talks were attended by the Riyadh-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC) and the Cairo platform.

The Moscow platform refused to take part, citing organizers' bias toward the HNC, while the Hmeymim group was never invited.

"The United Nations has not been impartial with regard to us and the national opposition from the very start. Neither the United Nations nor de Mistura have been impartial," Krydee said.

Krydee voiced dissatisfaction with de Mistura, expressing the desire to see another UN Syria envoy in his place.

The Hmeimim group was formed at the Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria's Latakia in early 2016. In includes various professionals, journalists and activists who have had no say in running the country, according to the Russian envoy to the UN Office in Geneva, Alexey Borodavkin.