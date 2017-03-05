Israeli Opposition Leader Herzog to Meet Lavrov for Middle East Talks

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — The trip is due to take place on Monday at the invitation of the Russian parliament's lower house foreign affairs committee head Leonid Slutsky.

"My meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Deputy Minister Bogdanov is planned. I very much look forward to meeting them to discuss the possibilities that had emerged for a decisive regional effort at reaching peace, as well as the future possibilities in this area," Herzog told reporters.

Herzog also confirmed recent Israeli media reports of his participation in behind-the-scenes talks with Israeli authorities on a renewed effort at settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling these a missed "golden opportunity."

In February, Israeli media reported that the previous US administration had organized a secret meeting last year with the leaders of Egypt, Israel and Jordan in the Jordanian town of Aqaba with an aim to resume Middle East peace process.

The proposals included restoring 1967 borders, implementing a two-state solution, acknowledging the Palestinian refugee issue, recognizing Jerusalem as capital of both states, ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and ending of the conflict between Israel and neighboring Arab states. Netanyahu rejected the proposals, stating that it would be difficult to approve them in parliament.

Herzog reportedly offered Netanyahu to form a national unity government, in which he would be the foreign minister and hold responsibility or organizing negotiations.