How the 'Global Dominance of Neocon Politics' Fuels Antagonism

"Let’s stop calumniating Russia," the headline of Baslé’s piece for the French newspaper Les Échos read.

The author pointed out that the removal from office of "democratically elected" Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was a West-sponsored coup d’état.

"Crimea’s reunification with Russia was in compliance with law. The question was put on a referendum," the article read.

Baslé also touched upon the 2016 presidential election, which was marred by allegations of the Kremlin’s attempts to influence its results.

"The election was remembered by a poisonous anti-Russian campaign, including groundless allegations that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin favored Donald Trump’s victory," the author wrote.

He pointed out that since the end of World War II Washington has meddled in the affairs of other countries, but now the "US cannot see the beam in its own eye."

"But why is there so much anger about Russia? This is because Donald Trump said he wanted a normal relationship with Moscow. That was against global dominance of neoconservative politics," Baslé wrote.

Meanwhile, the author underscored, NATO is violating its commitment not to expand to the east and has been ramping up its presence near Russia’s border.

"The West has been conducting the most large-scale military maneuvers near the Russian border since the 1941 Operation Barbarossa. So, Vladimir Putin has reasons to be concerned," he wrote.

"Calumny is a pernicious evil. We cannot take on trust the allegations against Russia. Russia is a great country with unique culture and history. France should seek for better relations with Russia and respect its sovereignty," Baslé concluded.

