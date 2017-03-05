Register
16:35 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A U.S. flag on a vehicle flutters as the sun sets behind the U.S. Capitol dome in the hours before President Barack Obama delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in Washington January 12, 2016

    How the 'Global Dominance of Neocon Politics' Fuels Antagonism

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Politics
    Get short URL
    17750

    Former director of Citigroup New York Jean-Luc Baslé called not to take for granted allegations against Russia. According to Baslé, the US accused Russia of interference in the election without any evidence, while Washington has repeatedly meddled in the affairs of other countries.

    Pentagon makes 'awkward attempts' to blame Russia amid failed Middle East policy, according to International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya political analyst Alexander Khrolenko
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Old Fairy Tales: Pentagon Makes 'Awkward Attempts' to Blame Russia Amid Middle East Policy Blunders
    "Let’s stop calumniating Russia," the headline of Baslé’s piece for the French newspaper Les Échos read.

    The author pointed out that the removal from office of "democratically elected" Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was a West-sponsored coup d’état.

    "Crimea’s reunification with Russia was in compliance with law. The question was put on a referendum," the article read.

    Baslé also touched upon the 2016 presidential election, which was marred by allegations of the Kremlin’s attempts to influence its results.

    "The election was remembered by a poisonous anti-Russian campaign, including groundless allegations that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin favored Donald Trump’s victory," the author wrote.

    He pointed out that since the end of World War II Washington has meddled in the affairs of other countries, but now the "US cannot see the beam in its own eye."

    "But why is there so much anger about Russia? This is because Donald Trump said he wanted a normal relationship with Moscow. That was against global dominance of neoconservative politics," Baslé wrote.

    US President-elect Donald Trump, along with his family and running mate Mike Pence, addresses supporters during his election night rally in Manhattan, New York, US, November 9, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Mike Segar
    Accusations of Russia's Meddling in US Election 'Made-Up' - US Congressman
    Meanwhile, the author underscored, NATO is violating its commitment not to expand to the east and has been ramping up its presence near Russia’s border.

    "The West has been conducting the most large-scale military maneuvers near the Russian border since the 1941 Operation Barbarossa. So, Vladimir Putin has reasons to be concerned," he wrote.

    "Calumny is a pernicious evil. We cannot take on trust the allegations against Russia. Russia is a great country with unique culture and history. France should seek for better relations with Russia and respect its sovereignty," Baslé concluded.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Kremlin Spokesman Peskov Refutes Hacking Allegations Against Russia
    Kremlin Urges to Ignore US Media Allegations of Russian Ambassador's "Spy" Role
    Improved Ties Between Russia, West May Make World Better
    Attorney General Sessions Responds to Russia Contacts Accusations
    Tags:
    NATO, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok