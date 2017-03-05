Tony Blair Denies Seeking White House Job

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A British tabloid claimed Saturday the former Labour leader secretly met Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, last Wednesday to discuss working for the new president.

"The story in the Mail on Sunday is an invention. Mr Blair has made no such ‘pitch’ to be the President‘s Middle East envoy. Neither has he had any discussions about taking such a role or any role working for the new President," Blair’s spokesperson said in a statement published by Blair's office.

"He has been working on the peace process for 10 years. He continues to do so. He does so in a private capacity. He will continue to do it in that way. Period," the statement continued.

Blair worked for years as a Middle East envoy for the Quartet of international mediators – Russia, the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations – after he resigned as UK prime minister in 2007.