15:04 GMT +305 March 2017
    Former British prime minister Tony Blair

    Tony Blair Denies Seeking White House Job

    © AFP 2016/ Jeff J Mitchell
    15210

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair never met with the senior adviser to US President Donald Trump to offer his services as a US peace envoy to the Middle East, his spokesperson said on Sunday, refuting media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A British tabloid claimed Saturday the former Labour leader secretly met Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, last Wednesday to discuss working for the new president.

    "The story in the Mail on Sunday is an invention. Mr Blair has made no such ‘pitch’ to be the President‘s Middle East envoy. Neither has he had any discussions about taking such a role or any role working for the new President," Blair’s spokesperson said in a statement published by Blair's office.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain October 24, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez/
    UK Foreign Secretary Met Blair Twice Since July Despite Harsh Criticism
    "He has been working on the peace process for 10 years. He continues to do so. He does so in a private capacity. He will continue to do it in that way. Period," the statement continued.

    Blair worked for years as a Middle East envoy for the Quartet of international mediators – Russia, the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations – after he resigned as UK prime minister in 2007.

      avatar
      anne00marie
      Tony Blair, the biggest wh*re, besides his wife, in the UK.

      Tony Blair and Iraq, and how did his mates in Bell Pottinger spin it (same mates that are promoting the White Helmet propaganda team).

      Tony Blair, who was the Middle East Envoy, and the only success he had, was the Blair Foundation, run in a similar manner to the Clinton Foundation. 'All Aid Is My Aid'

      Tony Blair who is working against BREXIT and believes he can overturn the decision made, because the world loves Tony and he is known to be a man of his word (in his ego).

      Tony Blair, who is begging the Trump Team to make him their Middle East Negotiator, according to the DM. Revealed: Tony Blair's secret White House summit as he launches astonishing bid to work for Donald Trump... as his Middle East peace envoy

      Read more: www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4282190/Tony-Blair-s-secret-White-House-summit-work-Trump.html#ixzz
