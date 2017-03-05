Tony Blair Denies Seeking White House Job

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A British tabloid claimed Saturday the former Labour leader secretly met Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, last Wednesday to discuss working for the new president.
"The story in the Mail on Sunday is an invention. Mr Blair has made no such ‘pitch’ to be the President‘s Middle East envoy. Neither has he had any discussions about taking such a role or any role working for the new President," Blair’s spokesperson said in a statement published by Blair's office.
Blair worked for years as a Middle East envoy for the Quartet of international mediators – Russia, the European Union, the United States, and the United Nations – after he resigned as UK prime minister in 2007.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Tony Blair, the biggest wh*re, besides his wife, in the UK.
anne00marie
Tony Blair and Iraq, and how did his mates in Bell Pottinger spin it (same mates that are promoting the White Helmet propaganda team).
Tony Blair, who was the Middle East Envoy, and the only success he had, was the Blair Foundation, run in a similar manner to the Clinton Foundation. 'All Aid Is My Aid'
Tony Blair who is working against BREXIT and believes he can overturn the decision made, because the world loves Tony and he is known to be a man of his word (in his ego).
Tony Blair, who is begging the Trump Team to make him their Middle East Negotiator, according to the DM. Revealed: Tony Blair's secret White House summit as he launches astonishing bid to work for Donald Trump... as his Middle East peace envoy
