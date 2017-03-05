© Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf China to Stick to Principle One Country, Two Systems in Relations With Hong Kong

BEIJING (Sputnik) – He added that China would always protect peace and stability.

“China will oppose any forms of protectionism, will be more involved in the global governance and will strive for more inclusive, mutually beneficial and equal economic globalization,” Li said at the annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping opposed protectionism and staunchly advocated globalization and free trade in his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The Chinese leader stated that no country would benefit from trade wars.

The statement was made two months after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. During his campaign Trump threatened to impose higher import barriers and accused China of manipulating its currency.