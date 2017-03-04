Register
23:53 GMT +304 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Intra-Syria peace talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria at the Palais des Nations in Geneva

    4th Round of Geneva Talks on Syria to Be Remembered as Talks About Talks

    © AFP 2016/ POOL
    Politics
    Get short URL
    16720

    As the fourth round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva is wrapping up, its participants are cautious at giving any assessment of the effort that has not brought any clear practical results.

    GENEVA (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko — Most likely, almost two weeks that Syrian opposition platforms, the Damascus delegation and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura spent together in discussions on what the format of the negotiations should look like, will be remembered as talks about talks.

    "The main disadvantage of this round was that we spent a lot of time on logistics, and we did not talk, we did not negotiate, we did not sit at one table," Jihad Makdissi, the leader of the Cairo platform of Syrian opposition, told Sputnik, when asked to summarize the round.

    "Nevertheless, the main success of this round is that it has managed to maintain the political momentum of the Geneva track, so nobody can say it's dead now. Keeping the momentum is the main outcome here," he added.

    UNIFIED OPPOSITION: NOT THERE YET

    Most of those who follow the intra-Syrian talks were laying their hopes on the opposition groups' ability to form a joint delegation at this round of talks.

    Riad Hijab, chief coordinator High Negotiations Committee (HNC) addresses a news conference aside of Syria peace talks in Geneva, Switzerland, April 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse
    De Mistura Says Syria Opposition Groups Come Closer to Merger at Geneva Talks
    The sides have indeed come closer to unity than ever before, but a unified delegation of the Riyadh-backed High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the Cairo platform and the Moscow group still has not been forged.

    Opposition members at intra-Syrian talks do not see eye to eye on the future of Syria and its current President Bashar Assad. The HNC is seemingly immovable in its "Assad must go" stance and insistence on political transition as a priority on the agenda of the talks. Other opposition groups have a more moderate vision and do not want to be absorbed by the Riyadh-backed umbrella organization.

    Although merging did not happen, the groups, especially the HNC and the Cairo platform, started actual substantive coordination during this round of talks, and now recognize each other’s right to exist and common aims.

    "The main disagreement between the Syrians today is on what the meaning of a political transition is. But we need to understand that the transition now is about the process of implementing Resolution 2254. It is no longer up to us to decide," Makdissi said.

    AGENDA: NOTHING AGREED UNTIL EVERYTHING AGREED

    Working out the agenda for the intra-Syrian talks has been another pressing issue and a hard task for de Mistura during the fourth round.

    Syria's opposition delegation head Nasr al-Hariri, center, attends the Syria peace talks with U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland
    © AP Photo/ Xu Jinquan/Pool
    HNC: Geneva 4 Closes With No Clear Results, But on More Positive Note
    At the very start of the round, the UN special envoy distributed to the Syrian sides the procedural paper where he defined the agenda as three baskets: governance, constitution and elections. The debate then unfolded on whether they need to be discussed in parallel or not, and if not, what needs to be addressed first.

    The government delegation insisted on including counterterrorism as the fourth basket. The HNC wanted to discuss issues in stages, starting with transition and governance.

    Eventually, the preferences of de Mistura and Damascus won, and the UN special envoy announced at his closing press briefing that the agenda consists of four basket, which are to be discussed simultaneously.

    This format was also enshrined in the formula "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in the procedural paper by de Mistura.

    "Discussion in parallel is very good, because nobody can say: I am advancing terrorism, I do not want to talk about anything else. In parallel means that even if we finish terrorism, we cannot say we finish, we have to finish the other baskets," Makdissi told Sputnik.

    Russia also played its role in pushing forward the idea of four baskets discussed concurrently. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov held several meetings with the government delegation and opposition groups during his stay in Geneva.

    DE MISTURA'S FUTURE: IN TALKS WITH WIFE

    U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura leaves after a news conference after a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Pierre Albouy
    Geneva: UN Special Envoy Outlines Results of 4th Round of Talks on Syria
    De Mistura's mandate as the UN Special Envoy for Syria has been a subject for rumors during the fourth round of Geneva talks, linking the possibility of a new failure with his alleged stepping down.

    However, there was not a whiff of failure in the air at the closing remarks by de Mistura, who showed to journalists a photograph from the opening session of this round of talks, where the special envoy managed for the first time to bring together in one room all opposition groups, government delegation and representatives of the International Syria Support Group (ISSG).

    "I would not underestimate the pressure that de Mistura is under, from all parties, even from the government. De Mistura is the mirror that reflects the complexity of international relations from all sides," Makdissi said.

    Asked whether he is going to continue as the special envoy, de Mistura replied he is "in talks" with his wife about it.

    "Honestly, I would not like to see somebody else as a mediator. Because having a new one would mean that we will have to wait for the new envoy to study the file. So we are talking about wasting at least 4-5 moths on it," Makdissi said.

    "I feel that de Mistura is serious and in a hurry, he doesn't want to lose the momentum," he added.

    De Mistura has not announced the date for the next round of the intra-Syrian talks yet, but said he is considering late March.

    Geneva-5 will most likely be preceded by another round of Astana talks on Syria, where the focus will be on ceasefire implementation. According to Sputnik sources, the new negotiations in Astana will take place on March 14.

    Related:

    Syrian Gov’t Delegation to Take Part in Astana Talks in Mid-March - Jaafari
    Russia Backs Participation of Kurds and Other Moderate Opposition in Syria Talks
    Fourth Round of Geneva Talks Saw Certain Progress – Russian Envoy to UNOG
    Tags:
    intra-Syrian talks, peace talks, Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), Staffan de Mistura, Geneva
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Hey, Mr. President! Let's Take a Selfie Together
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok