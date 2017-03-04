Register
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    Putin Tells Kazakh President Syrian Opposition Hopes for Mid-March Astana Talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev of Syrian armed opposition plans to hold the third round of Astana peace talks in Kazakhstan's capital in the middle of March, Nazarbayev's press service said Saturday.

    ALMATY (Sputnik) — The fourth Geneva round concluded on Friday, with the sides agreeing on a number of separate issue "baskets" to be addressed later on, including governance, constitution, elections and counter-terrorism. In the final press conference, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura stressed that the Geneva and Astana platforms were complementary, with the latter enabling a ceasefire which was essential for progress in settling Syria's six-year conflict.

    "Given the recently concluded Geneva talks, the Russian president said that Syrian armed opposition factions want to hold another Syrian crisis settlement meeting in Astana in the middle of March this year," the press office said in a statement.

    The Kazakh president expressed readiness to host another round of talks, according to the statement.

    The two leaders also discussed Russian-Kazakh relations in the wake of their late February meeting in Almaty, as well as touched on regional issues and Putin's recent trips to the Central Asian states of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

    The last round of Astana talks took place on February 15-16 and resulted in the agreement of the participants to set up a ceasefire monitoring group comprising Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations. A new meeting in Astana on Syria is expected on March 14, sources familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

    Astana talks on Syria, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan
