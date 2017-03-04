© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Syrian HNC to Continue Discussions With UN Envoy Until New Round of Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — There were warnings ahead of the Syria talks in Geneva that a failure would cause the nationwide ceasefire to break down, but contrary to them the new round has seen moderate progress, the Russian envoy to the UN Office in Geneva, Alexey Borodavkin, said Saturday.

Asked about the results of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks, Borodavkin told reporters: "First, warnings of ill-wishers who predicted a failure of the Geneva round and the ensuing breakdown of the Syrian ceasefire – nothing of this came true. This round saw certain progress. The talks seem to be more structured."

At the same time, Russia is disappointed with lack of progress in getting Syrian opposition and government forces more engaged in the fight against terrorism at the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, the Russian envoy to the UN Office in Geneva said Saturday.

“Bringing government troops and opposition armed groups together to fight the threat of terrorism is a very important issue. Unfortunately, there has been no progress to that end,” Alexey Borodavkin said.

He blamed absence of unity in the effort to combat terrorism on the Syrian opposition that, he said, had not separated itself from groups, considered terrorist organizations by many countries, including Russia, namely, Daesh and al-Nusra Front.

“We expect this [separation] to happen soon. This is an essential condition for getting the government forces and opposition join their efforts in the fight against terrorism,” Borodavkin stressed.

The United States have not demonstrated active engagement during Geneva talks, since the US administration is still developing its position concerning foreign policy, including the Syrian issue, Alexey Borodavkin added.

"The US administration is going through a stage of developing, elaborating the main pillars of its position, including on the Syrian issue. That is why, we have not noticed great engagement on the US side during this round. We have to simply wait until the United States finish its preparations and engage in the process in a more active way," Borodavkin told reporters.

Borodabkin added that Moscow hoped that future rounds of the talks would build on the positive atmosphere of this one.

"The way forward has been outlined. Everything depends now on the degree of constructiveness in all parties to the talks, [the High Negotiations Committee opposition group] first of all," Borodavkin added.

The fourth round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week and concluded on Friday.