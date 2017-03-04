Register
04 March 2017
    Pakistan Plans to Play Terror Card by Prosecuting Alleged Indian Spy

    Pakistan detains Indian citizen which it claimed was Indian RAW agent arrested in Balochistan last year.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Denying the chances of extradition, Pakistan has detained an alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and will initiate prosecution process shortly.

    Sartaj Aziz, the Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Foreign Affairs, informed the Pakistani Senate that government is not considering any option to hand over Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. Pakistan claimed that Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan after entering the country from Iran while India maintained that he was an Indian Navy officer.

    "We have prepared an FIR and a case to prosecute the Indian state actor for (his) involvement in subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan," said Aziz, as quoted by Dawn.

    Pakistan has also shared with the UN Secretary General a dossier that includes details of Kulbhushan Jadhav and his activities. Aziz said Pakistan could share the dossier with other countries too.

    "Even after more than nine months of keeping him wrongfully and illegally in custody, the Pakistani authorities have not found a shred of evidence against him," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in December.

    Jadhav was arrested by a Pakistani official last year when he was allegedly in possession of an Indian passport in the name of Mubarak Hussein Patel. Jadhav's family members had met Indian government officials a few times and informed that he had quit the Indian Navy and was running a small cargo transport business, ferrying cargo between two Iranian ports, and had an Iranian visa valid up to June 2016. 

    spying, spy, India, Pakistan
