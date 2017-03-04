After Sessions Admission, Anti-Russian Operatives Smell Blood

"Members of other parts of government and other parts of the US population meeting with foreign ambassadors is not unusual," Brian Becker, national director of Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, the ANSWER Coalition, said during Thursday’s episode of Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear. "It’s a commonplace," Becker noted.

​The mainstream and ‘impartial’ CNN alleged Kislyak is "one of Russia’s top spies and spy-recruiters in Washington," citing unnamed sources from "US intelligence," hence rendering a nefarious tone surrounding contact between the diplomat and Sessions, who actively played the role of a surrogate for now-President Donald Trump. Cold War 2.0?

"I’m a journalist, and in mid-January I met with the Russian Ambassador to the United Nations at a cocktail party," Don Debar, New York-based host of Community Progressive Radio, said on Loud & Clear. "It’s what we do."

Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill took part in the raid on prospects of US and Russia developing practical bilateral relations. "I’ve been on the Senate Armed Services Committee for 10 years, and in that time," McCaskill said, in a statement Thursday, "have had no call from, or meeting with the Russian ambassador." As if to heighten the pseudo-drama, the Democratic Senator punctuated the end of her statement with the word "Ever."

"These are indications we are in a full-blown, non-stop witch hunt against Russia," Becker exclaimed.

Nevertheless, talk around Washington has consisted of certain facts, for example, that it may not be praiseworthy that almost two dozen Senators of the Armed Services Committee have not met with the Russian Ambassador. The entire point of diplomats is to maintain communications, as opposed to entering into armed conflict.