Syrian HNC to Continue Discussions With UN Envoy Until New Round of Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The fourth Geneva round concluded on Friday, with the sides agreeing on a number of separate issue "baskets" to be addressed later on, including governance, constitution, elections and counter-terrorism.

"We discussed with de Mistura important issues in Resolution 2254 and we reached acceptable agreement to start a preliminary framework. We will continue our communication with de Mistura between the rounds," Hariri said when asked whether the format of the talks has been defined.

UN Special Envoy for Syria de Mistura observed that the parties at the Geneva peace talks are committed to reaching a settlement for the country's six-year civil war. The fifth round of the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva is expected to take place later in March.