UN Envoy de Mistura Announces End of Geneva 4 Round of Intra-Syrian Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik) — UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced on Friday the conclusion of the fourth round of the UN-mediated intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, Switzerland.
"This is the fourth round, which has just been concluded," de Mistura told reporters.
This round of UN-backed intra-Syrian talks between the government and opposition factions kicked off in Geneva last week.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
