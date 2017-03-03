US President Trolls Senate Minority Leader with Putin Tweet

Schumer is among lawmakers calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over conversations that the latter had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his time in the Senate Armed Services Committee. There has been no evidence released that the discussions related to the Trump campaign.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
In an apparent attempt to remind the emotional New York Senator of happier times, Trump tweeted a 2003 photo showing Schumer having a laugh with Putin at a Krispy Kreme donut shop, as Russian oil company Lukoil opened a gas station in Manhattan.
“When I showed the President of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I’ve had in politics,” Schumer said at the time.
The senator quickly responded to the president, with a challenge.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017
On Thursday, Sessions recused himself from any investigations involving the presidential campaign. He added that his decision should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation.
The President has called the allegations of Russian involvement "a total witch hunt."
"The Democrats are overplaying their hand," Trump said in the statement following the conference. "Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional…It is a total witch hunt!"
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete you're such a good little lapdog cass Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The Democrats forced Bernie Sanders out of the election. The Democrats insisted on running the most hated candidate, but they thought they could force it through. The Russians didn't do anything but laugh at stupid US Democrats.
jas
--
So did the Sessions contact, you idiot.
h2078
jas
Clinton had no plan, other than sit back and let the media fight Trump. The Democrats have no plan, no innovation to the current problems. The DNC solution to everything is more gays and more illegal migrants, gerrymander districts and gun bans. It is not a big surprise how that loses elections.