US President Trolls Senate Minority Leader with Putin Tweet

Schumer is among lawmakers calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign over conversations that the latter had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during his time in the Senate Armed Services Committee. There has been no evidence released that the discussions related to the Trump campaign.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

In an apparent attempt to remind the emotional New York Senator of happier times, Trump tweeted a 2003 photo showing Schumer having a laugh with Putin at a Krispy Kreme donut shop, as Russian oil company Lukoil opened a gas station in Manhattan.

“When I showed the President of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I’ve had in politics,” Schumer said at the time.

The senator quickly responded to the president, with a challenge.

— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

Schumer has been vocal about his desire for a special prosecutor to be appointed to determine “if the investigation [into Russian involvement in the presidential election] has already been compromised” by Sessions withholding of answers.

On Thursday, Sessions recused himself from any investigations involving the presidential campaign. He added that his decision should not be interpreted as confirmation of the existence of any investigation.

The President has called the allegations of Russian involvement "a total witch hunt."

"The Democrats are overplaying their hand," Trump said in the statement following the conference. "Jeff Sessions is an honest man. He did not say anything wrong. He could have stated his response more accurately, but it was clearly not intentional…It is a total witch hunt!"