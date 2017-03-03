Register
    Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the Indo China border in Bumla at an altitude of 15,700 feet (4,700 meters) above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh, India. (File)

    New Delhi on China's Claims: Northern Arunachal Pradesh 'Integral Part of India'

    © AP Photo/ Anupam Nath
    India's foreign ministry spokesman stressed that the state of Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of the country. Yesterday, Beijing said an area of the state should be ceded to China.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on the border with China is an essential part of the country, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay told Sputnik on Friday.

    "Our stand on Arunachal Pradesh remains same. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India," Baglay said.

    Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama (File)
    © AP Photo/
    China Warns India on Dalai Lama Visit to Disputed Border Area
    On Thursday, former Special Representative of China on the boundary talks with India Dai Bingguo stated that the Tawang province in Arunachal Pradesh was an "inalienable" part of Tibet and that the dispute between the parties could only be settled if India agreed to cede the province to China.

    The official added that, in return, China would make concessions in Aksai Chin region, which India claims to be part of Ladakh region in the northern Jammu and Kashmir state.

      peaceactivist2
      Russia armed india to the teeth, supply China some, leaned on China when Russia was squeezed financially and economically, and military treat. But a third party put spark to ignite fire between china and India. What will Russia role be? Russia missiles against Russia missiles, Russia jets on both sides against each other? Unless Russia can sit down to calm thing like this down, Russia will be found quilty of adding and abating war between China and India.
      espenskrdal
      I unswervingly support China's aim of upholding its territorial integrity, and condemns India's attempt at stealing something that does not belong to it. This position is clear and consistent, and will never be subject to change. Repeating a lie several times does not make it more true. India lacks sincerity and trustworthiness in its dealings with China.
