New Delhi on China's Claims: Northern Arunachal Pradesh 'Integral Part of India'

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on the border with China is an essential part of the country, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay told Sputnik on Friday.

"Our stand on Arunachal Pradesh remains same. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India," Baglay said.

© AP Photo/ China Warns India on Dalai Lama Visit to Disputed Border Area

On Thursday, former Special Representative of China on the boundary talks with India Dai Bingguo stated that the Tawang province in Arunachal Pradesh was an "inalienable" part of Tibet and that the dispute between the parties could only be settled if India agreed to cede the province to China.

The official added that, in return, China would make concessions in Aksai Chin region, which India claims to be part of Ladakh region in the northern Jammu and Kashmir state.