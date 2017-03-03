New Delhi on China's Claims: Northern Arunachal Pradesh 'Integral Part of India'

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh on the border with China is an essential part of the country, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay told Sputnik on Friday.
"Our stand on Arunachal Pradesh remains same. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India," Baglay said.
The official added that, in return, China would make concessions in Aksai Chin region, which India claims to be part of Ladakh region in the northern Jammu and Kashmir state.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Russia armed india to the teeth, supply China some, leaned on China when Russia was squeezed financially and economically, and military treat. But a third party put spark to ignite fire between china and India. What will Russia role be? Russia missiles against Russia missiles, Russia jets on both sides against each other? Unless Russia can sit down to calm thing like this down, Russia will be found quilty of adding and abating war between China and India. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete I unswervingly support China's aim of upholding its territorial integrity, and condemns India's attempt at stealing something that does not belong to it. This position is clear and consistent, and will never be subject to change. Repeating a lie several times does not make it more true. India lacks sincerity and trustworthiness in its dealings with China.
peaceactivist2
espenskrdal