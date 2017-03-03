Syrian HNC to Try to Form Opposition Delegation With Cairo, Moscow Platforms

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC), after the current round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva, will try to form a unified delegation with the Cairo and Moscow platforms, HNC Deputy General Coordinator Yahya Kodmani told Sputnik.

"After the current round of talks in Geneva, we will try to discuss the possibility of forming, jointly with the Moscow and Cairo platforms, a unified delegation. We will continue to try to achieve this with them," Kodmani said.

He said the HNC was not against the existence of the Moscow or Cairo platforms, but thought members of the Moscow platform were closer to the Syrian government than opposition.

Yahya Kodmani stated that the HNC is ready to come to the next round of Intra-Syrian talks in Geneva if receives an invitation.

The date for the next round of talks has not been announced yet, but Moscow opposition group representative Namrud Suleiman told Sputnik on Wednesday that the next Geneva talks were likely to begin on March 20. The information was later confirmed by the office of the UN special envoy for Syria.

"Our team — we are ready, we are prepared to come. Because our aim is to reach the political solution. But we need to discuss if it's suitable for all of us. But we are willing to come. We're ready. Once there's an invitation for the political process, anything that can bring peace to our country — we can ready to go for it," Kodmani said.