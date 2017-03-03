Register
20:35 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Tehran

    Iran, France Open New Chapter in Relations After 2015 Nuclear Deal

    © Flickr/ peyman abkhezr
    Politics
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Iran Nuclear Deal: Hope for Peaceful Future (157)
    0 8630

    Signing the nuclear deal in 2015 paved the way for a new chapter in relations between Paris and Tehran, Iran's ambassador to France said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran and Paris have opened a new page in bilateral ties after the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in 2015, Iranian Ambassador to France Ali Ahani said Friday.

    "A new period has opened in bilateral relations between Iran and France after the July 2015 nuclear deal," Ahani said at the Iran-France Economic Forum held near Paris, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

    Newly appointed Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Araghchi addresses the room during a press conference in Tehran
    © AFP 2016/ ATTA KENARE
    Iran Committed to Implementing Nuclear Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister
    Speaking about the development of ties, the diplomat mentioned the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to France that had resulted in more than 35 cooperation agreements signed by both sides.

    On July 14, 2015, Iran signed an agreement with six world powers, namely China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The accord presupposed gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in return for ensuring peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.

    Topic:
    Iran Nuclear Deal: Hope for Peaceful Future (157)

    Related:

    Iran Softens Blow of Euro-2016 Defeat for France With Persian Rug Gift
    Iran and France Express Concerns Over Syrian Peace Process
    Air France Allows Crew Members to Skip Iran Flights Over Headscarf Issue
    Iran, France Ink 20 Trade, Construction Deals During Rouhani’s Visit
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ali Ahani, France, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok