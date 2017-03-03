Iran, France Open New Chapter in Relations After 2015 Nuclear Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran and Paris have opened a new page in bilateral ties after the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in 2015, Iranian Ambassador to France Ali Ahani said Friday.

"A new period has opened in bilateral relations between Iran and France after the July 2015 nuclear deal," Ahani said at the Iran-France Economic Forum held near Paris, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

© AFP 2016/ ATTA KENARE Iran Committed to Implementing Nuclear Deal - Deputy Foreign Minister

Speaking about the development of ties, the diplomat mentioned the recent visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to France that had resulted in more than 35 cooperation agreements signed by both sides.

On July 14, 2015, Iran signed an agreement with six world powers, namely China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. The accord presupposed gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in return for ensuring peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program.