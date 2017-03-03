Register
    In this August 14, 2012 photo, two US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters taxi before take-off at Kadena Air Base on the southern island of Okinawa in Japan

    Japan, US 'Purposely Taking China as Their Enemy' - Beijing

    China's ambassador to Japan drew parallels between the Washington-Tokyo agreement to strengthen their security alliance and "clearly a Cold War mindset".

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US-Japanese agreement to strengthen security alliance could be considered as a move against China, positioning Beijing as their enemy, Chinese Ambassador to Japan Cheng Yonghua said Friday.

    "It sounds as if Japan and the United States are purposely taking China as their enemy and saying 'Let's join hands and go at China," Cheng was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

    Cheng described the decision taken by Tokyo and Washington as "clearly a Cold War mindset," stressing that boosting alliance contradicted Japan's pledges to improve relations with China.

    "Frankly speaking, I am dissatisfied with what the Japanese side has been doing since January," the Chinese ambassador added.

    In early February, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a joint statement that Washington would strengthen its presence in the region, while Japan would assume larger roles and responsibilities in the alliance.

    The latest Chinese Jian-series fighter jet executes a fly-by over Beijing on September 12, 2009 during a rehearsal for National Day
    © AFP 2016/
    Beijing Sortie Through South China Sea Scares Taiwan; Japan Scrambles Jets in Response
    On February 22, Shotaro Yachi, the head of the secretariat of Japan's National Security Council, and incoming US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster agreed on development of close bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional security during a phone conversation.

    Tokyo and Washington have close ties in the sphere of military and technical cooperation. The United States have a military contingent of about 54,000 servicemen deployed in the Asian country, within the framework of the US-Japan security treaty signed in 1951. The majority of US troops in Japan is deployed in the western Japanese prefecture of Okinawa.

      avatar
      cast235
      AND RUSSIA wants to go TALK at U.S congress to explain things.

      How that went?

      Also allowing JAPAN to LEAD at KURIUL'S was extremely risky. Japan is ALLY with U.S and will PUSH relentlessly, fueled by U.S that is ALL day and night over JAPAN.
      Don't get SOFT with Russia. Don't give them NOTHING. Take away the Kuril's by force if necessary, U.S will back you.

      ALL some politician in Russia was talking was about let JAPAN do what it wants, to assure a peace deal..
      I was like. Is this FAKE NEWS? I mean.. the bribe most had been good. A GEISHA TEEN MASSAGE?

      Washington is PLAYING a show opera. Attempting to pass a TORCH. Where all the world will ex communicate Russia and all Russians.

      The EFFECT!!!!

      By accusing ANYONE talking with Russian ambassador etc, of rigging elections, and other lies, they ATTEMPT to scare away high ranking officials from all countries, away from ALL Russian diplomats and politicians.
      JAPAN GOES because they WANT to RUN KURIL'S and steal them.
      And they WILL become part of JAPAN soon. As SOON as JAPAN declare some authority over them, the modern carriers WILL arrive at them. And U.S will RECOGNIZE KURIL'S as part of JAPAN. Claiming they were annexed by Russia.

      KEEP the DUMB KIDS games.


      Russia should develop them ALONE. Trips to the islands should be done by Russia ONLY.

      They want to end the peace deal with PUTIN , because they sense weakness. Putin allowed all coups to bear fruit. So IF Russia wakes UP. I'll begin by adding a stronger coast guard and open the military bases and do exercises.
      The exercises, should be, assault from all beach , air deep sea. And defend . Plus one with everything. Reserves need lots of training's too.
