17:34 GMT +303 March 2017
    Cars pass by a billboard showing US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin placed by pro-Serbian movement in the town of Danilovgrad on November 16, 2016

    Moscow: Obama Burnt the Bridges but We Hope to Rebuild Them

    © AFP 2016/ Savo PRELEVIC
    0 6620

    Moscow hopes to accomplish the difficult goal of mending ties with Washington which were badly damaged by the Obama administration.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It will be difficult to restore Russia-US relations destroyed by the former Obama administration, but it is a feasible task that needs time, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday.

    "It will be certainly difficult to restore relations destroyed by Obama administration, but it is a task that can be accomplished," Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow.

    "We are ready to face the fact that it will take certain time before the current US administration will complete forming the full team — it has not happened yet — and will determine priorities in its policies, including in regard to Russia," Ryabkov stressed.

    Ryabkov also expressed regret that some influential forces in the United States are using Russia-US relations as an instrument to attain their goals or view them as 'collateral damage' in the internal political struggle.

    "We deeply regret it, but we are not making a tragedy out of it," the diplomat added.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

    After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.

    Tags:
    Russian Foreign Ministry, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Sergei Ryabkov, United States, Russia
