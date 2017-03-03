Moscow: Obama Burnt the Bridges but We Hope to Rebuild Them

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It will be difficult to restore Russia-US relations destroyed by the former Obama administration, but it is a feasible task that needs time, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday.

"It will be certainly difficult to restore relations destroyed by Obama administration, but it is a task that can be accomplished," Ryabkov told reporters in Moscow.

"We are ready to face the fact that it will take certain time before the current US administration will complete forming the full team — it has not happened yet — and will determine priorities in its policies, including in regard to Russia," Ryabkov stressed.

Ryabkov also expressed regret that some influential forces in the United States are using Russia-US relations as an instrument to attain their goals or view them as 'collateral damage' in the internal political struggle.

"We deeply regret it, but we are not making a tragedy out of it," the diplomat added.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

After the leaders' phone talks on January 28, the Kremlin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the presidents had noted the importance of respect in relations.