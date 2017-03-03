Register
19:04 GMT +303 March 2017
    U.S. President Barack Obama smiles during a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after bilateral talks at Herrenhausen Palace in Hannover, northern Germany, Sunday, April 24, 2016

    Obama's Back in the Game: What the Democrats are Really Up to?

    © AP Photo/ Michael Sohn
    770027

    Former President Barack Obama is back in the game and "ready to roll," according to former Attorney General Eric Holder. Obama's comeback, coupled with Hillary Clinton's intriguing recent address to supporters, signal that the Democrats are already on the warpath against Donald Trump.

    Former President Barack Obama is "ready to roll," former Attorney General Eric Holder said as quoted by Politico.

    According to Holder, Obama will be part of the new National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC) founded in 2016 and aimed at regaining control of Congress and legislatures across the US.

    "Republican gerrymandered districts after the 2010 Census have put Democrats at a massive structural disadvantage. That's why the most important turning point for the future of the Democratic Party will take place in 2021: when states redraw their Congressional and state legislative lines," the NDRC's official website reads.

    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ JIM BOURG / POOL
    Hillary Clinton Calls on Dems' Supporters to 'Keep Fighting' in Intriguing Message
    "Gerrymandering" is a practice aimed at achieving a political advantage for some party or group by manipulating district boundaries.

    The site says that the Committee's redistricting strategy will be focused on three main components: it will seek to win critical state elections that impact redistricting; the NDRC "will support ongoing infrastructure to guide a proactive legal strategy using data, technical, and map-drawing resources"; and the organization will invest in targeted initiative campaigns, "in states where ballot reforms are an effective means to changing maps."

    Speaking to journalists at a briefing for the organization, Holder signaled that Obama is back in the game.

    "It's coming. He's coming. And he's ready to roll," Holder stressed.

    Obama "will be a more visible part of the effort," he highlighted.

    US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017

    Meanwhile, last Saturday, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton released an address for her supporters.

    She urged them to "keep fighting and keep the faith" that their "best days are still ahead" and endorsed nation-wide protests against Trump's initiatives.

    "… People everywhere are marching and protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that's hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted. From the Women's March to airports, where communities are welcoming immigrants, refugees and people of every faith, to townhome meetings, where people are speaking up for healthcare, the environment and good jobs that deserve our passionate support," she said.

    President Obama greets President-elect Donald Trump as former president Bill Clinton, his wife Hillary, and former President George W Bush and his wife Laura look on at the inauguration ceremonies swearing in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States on the West front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rick Wilking
    Why Trump Suggests Obama's Fingerprints All Over Recent Leaks, Protests
    She signaled that the Democrats are seeking to win the US mid-term elections, which are due to be held in 2018 to take power back.

    "As long as we stand together and work together — with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for our country — our best days are still ahead. So keep fighting and keep the faith and I'll be right with you every step of the way," she said.

    Commenting on Democrats' approach toward the present administration, American journalist Michael Goodwin noted that "Democrats resemble a party fomenting a secession movement."

    "Some call it Trump Derangement Syndrome, but that's too kind. It's not a temporarily insane reaction, it's a calculated plan to wreck the presidency, whatever the cost to the country," Goodwin highlighted in his article for the New York Post on January 31.

    A puppeteer
    © Flickr/ Jo Morcom
    Fake Protests: Who is Really Behind Well-Orchestrated Anti-Trump Campaign
    "And Obama couldn't bear the irrelevance after eight days out of office and felt compelled to encourage disruptions," the journalist remarked, referring to Obama endorsing the protests over Trump's executive order on immigration.

    It hasn't got any better in following weeks, according to Paul Sperry of the New York Post.

    On February 11, the journalist revealed that the campaign Organizing for Action (OFA), founded by Barack and Michelle Obama in January 13, was spotted recruiting and training liberal activists to protest Trump's policies.

    "In what's shaping up to be a highly unusual post-presidency, Obama isn't just staying behind in Washington," Sperry wrote, "He's working behind the scenes to set up what will effectively be a shadow government to not only protect his threatened legacy, but to sabotage the incoming administration and its popular 'America First' agenda."

    As Kenneth P. Vogel of Politico predicted last year, Democrats are seemingly up to the eyeballs in "full-on trench warfare against Trump from Day One."

