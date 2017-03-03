Le Pen Extends Lead Over Fillon, Macron in French Election's 1st Round - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, Fillon lost one percentage point, compared to the previous week, and is expected to be supported by 19 percent of voters. Voting intention figures for Macron have also decreased by one percent, resulting in 24 percent of support.

The survey showed that Macron would beat Le Pen in the run-off voting with 62 percent against 38 percent, while Fillon would win with 57 percent of votes against Le Pen's 43 percent.

The first round of French presidential elections is due to take place on April 23, while the second round is set for May 7.