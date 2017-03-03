Moscow Urges Ukraine, US to 'Think Three Times' Before Stoking Tensions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryabkov told reporters the situation in Ukraine "would be much better" if the Untied States and other countries "heeded our calls not to carry out steps that will lead to an appearance of an illusion with the Kiev authorities that they could solve existing problems using force instead of the full implementation of the Minsk agreements."

"Therefore, as before, we urge to think three times before making decisions that could lead to further destabilization," he said.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union and the United States, deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia on the pretext of its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. In response to the restrictive measures, Russia has imposed a food embargo on some products originating in countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

Viktor Yanukovych in February. Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Despite the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states, the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.