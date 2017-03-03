Register
17:33 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage, poses with a leaflet showing a picture of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Cliftonville, Margate east of London, as he kicks off their Say No To The EU tour on September 7, 2015, during the party’s referendum campaign.

    Calls for Inquiry Into Farage Backed Leave.EU Campaign Over Profiling Tech

    © AFP 2016/ Justin Tallis
    Politics
    Get short URL
    0 10822

    The Electoral Commission has been urged to investigate the Leave.eu campaign, backed by former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage, for not declaring the use of Facebook profiling technology to convince Brits to vote Leave.

    Mr. Farage, who was one of the main campaigners for Britain's Leave campaign, was being advised by a company called Cambridge Analytica (CA). CA use big data and advanced psychographics to grow audiences, identify key influencers and move people to action. CA were also hired by Trump and used used artificial intelligence (AI) to personalize political messages according to the things voters say and "like" on Facebook. 

    Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage reacts at the Leave.EU referendum party at Millbank Tower in central London on June 24, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ GEOFF CADDICK
    Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage reacts at the Leave.EU referendum party at Millbank Tower in central London on June 24, 2016

    But Leave.EU did not declare CA's role to the Electoral Commission, according to filings for the campaign published last week.

    ​As a result pro-remain supporter and Labour MP Stephen Kinnock has requested the UK's elections and referendums regulator urgently investigates whether CA's involvement in the Leave campaign breached provisions in the Political Parties Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

    "The market rate for a donation of this kind could amount to hundreds of thousands of pounds, based on the previous experience of referendum campaigns and political parties for analytical tools," Kinnock told Claire Bassett, Electoral Commission chief executive, in a letter.

    "Yet Leave.eu has not declared this donation-in-kind at any point in their returns to the Electoral Commission," Mr. Kinnock added. 

    However Leave.eu have denied any wrongdoing and their communications director, Andy Wigmore, has said that CA did not work with the Leave campaign.

    "[CA] did no work for us formally and if they had it would have been way before you had to report expenditure,"  Mr. Wigmore said in a recent interview. 

    A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group Leave.eu in London, Britain.
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London, Britain.

    It is not the first time that UKIP have been investigated by the Electoral Commission. In November 2016 Britain's Electoral Commission investigated the party over funding misuse allegations after it emerged that there may have been breaches of party funding rules.

    United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) rosette
    © REUTERS/ Suzanne Plunkett
    Investigation Into UKIP Funding Misuse a 'Witch Hunt,' MEP Tells Sputnik
    The European Parliament Bureau ruled at the time that the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), to which UKIP is affiliated, would have to pay back a total of US$182,267 after claiming the group misused EU funding.​    

    Member of the European parliament (MEP) from UKIP Roger Helmer spoke to Sputnik about the allegations made at the time, saying the whole situation mirrored that of a "witch hunt." 

    "We knew ADDE expenditure would be subject to intense scrutiny, so we bent over backwards to ensure compliance," Mr. Helmer told Sputnik.

    "We hired not one, but two long-serving compliance officers who had experience of working for years with other groups in the parliament. They were astonished at the parliament's rejection of our activity — which is identical to that of other groups. But pro-EU groups are not similarly challenged," said Mr. Helmer.

    ​Mr. Kinnock said that it is vital for our democracy that the electorate has full information about which organisations are backing which causes, what they are putting in, where they are from and what they do. That is fundamental to any sensible and ethical way of looking at campaign funding, he stressed.  

    Related:

    Investigation Into UKIP Funding Misuse a 'Witch Hunt,' MEP Tells Sputnik
    Labour Defeats UKIP in Stoke-on-Trent By-Election, Loses in Copeland
    The Week According to UKIP: Misspent EU Money and Empty Properties
    Jeremy Corbyn a 'Gift' for UKIP in Brexit-Friendly Britain - Farage
    Tags:
    Vote Remain, Vote Leave, truth, supporters, honesty, party, donation, campaign, remains, Britain's EU referendum, UK Electoral Commission, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Payback Time
    Payback Time
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok