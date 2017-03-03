Register
16:02 GMT +303 March 2017
    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, speaks during a news conference to unveil his fully budgeted manifesto, named a contract with the nation, in Paris, France, March 2, 2017

    French Presidential Frontrunner Macron Threatens to Dump Trump, Cozy Up to China

    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann
    Politics
    116621

    Emmanuel Macron, a former Rothschild investment banker who is considered most likely to win France's presidential elections later this spring, has slammed Donald Trump for his protectionist economic policy proposals, and his stance on the environment. The politician threatened to establish a 'strategic alliance' with China on the latter issue.

    Speaking at a campaign event on Thursday, Macron, the candidate from En Marche, a party he helped create, said that he believed Trump was "wrong to advocate protectionism for his own economy. The United States is one of the most open economies in the world." 

    The Ameican middle class would suffer from protectionism, the candidate added, since the US is dependent on cheap goods from countries with lower production costs.

    Macron also warned Trump against raising tariffs on European goods imported into the US, saying that Europe would retaliate in kind if the tariffs were put in place. "I don't want to go down that path, but we would respond if the wrong choices were made," he said.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    EU, French Charges Against Le Pen 'Only Increase Chances of Election Victory'
    Last month, Trump administration officials rattled European leaders with a series of criticisms on US-EU trade relations. Washington left the future status of the US-EU Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) in limbo after Trump ordered the US to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TTP) and promised to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). US officials have also proposed a series of protectionist measures, including import tariffs, in the interest of saving and returning US manufacturing jobs.

    In January, Trump economic advisor Peter Navarro accused Berlin of using what he said was a grossly undervalued euro to the disadvantage of European and US economies. German officials vowed to respond to any import tariffs. Last month, US officials also contemplated introducing a 100% import tariffs on about 90 products made in the EU.

    At his Thursday campaign event, Macron also warned Trump against abandoning predecessor Barack Obama's efforts on fighting global combat change. "Trump would be making a grave mistake by going back on his predecessor's commitments towards the climate," he said.

    In fact, Macron noted, if Trump does go ahead with trying to unravel Obama's efforts, he will forge a close partnership with Beijing on the issue. "I will forge a very strategic alliance with our Chinese partner on this subject," he said.

    French presidential election candidate for the left-wing French Socialist (PS) party Benoit Hamon (R) talks with an unionist of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) next to former presidential candidate for the Green Party Europe-Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV) Yannick Jadot (C) during a visit at a fast-food on February 27, 2017 in Paris
    © AFP 2016/ Philippe Lopez
    All for One, One for All: French Left Finds Fraternité in Hostility to Moscow
    Nonetheless, the candidate stressed that the US remains a key ally for France, and that he would be ready to develop all aspects of this relationship, including security and counter-terrorism.

    During the US election campaign, Trump had rattled European NATO members after he said repeatedly that the alliance to be "obsolete" and ineffective in the fight against Daesh terrorism.

    The Macron-Trump antagonism is not new. Last month, the French politician invited American scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs who do not agree with Trump's policy to move to France. In January, complaining about the Brexit and London's efforts to establish a closer relationship with Washington, Macron suggested that Britain was turning into a "vassal 'junior partner' of the United States." Macron, whose electoral strategy depends on getting France's Muslim vote, has also slammed Trump's executive order on immigration.

    Eurozone
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Trump's On The Money: Germany's Record Trade Surplus Creating 'World Disbalance'
    Trump has yet to respond to the jabs.

    Macron was appointed Minister of Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs in 2014, and pushed through business-friendly reforms. He is alternately described as a social liberal and a social democrat, and previously worked as an investment banker for Rothschild & Cie Banque, the French branch of Rothschild Group.

    France will go the polls to elect its new president later this spring. The first round of voting will take place on April 23, followed by a second round on May 7 if no candidate receives over 50% of the vote. National Front leader Marine Le Pen is leading in the polls with 27% of the vote, with Macron coming in second with 24%.

    Tags:
    tariffs, climate change, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, China, United States, France
      AnomicDust
      France lacks the critical mass to play the economic sovereignty card.
      NOT playing the card, if one had it, would be wrong.
